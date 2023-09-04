Lifestyle

Idli to Medu Vada: 6 popular breakfasts in South India

Idli is a traditional, savoury Indian cake served hot with sambhar and chutney. Here are 6 popular breakfasts in South India.

Upma

Upma is a wholesome Indian breakfast with dry semolina or rice flour, cooked into a thick porridge blended with veggies.

Uttapam

Uttapam, made with a batter of rice and lentils, is fried and topped with onions, tomatoes, carrots, chiles, and corn.

Appam

Appam is a tasty and popular Indian bowl-shaped pancake made from rice flour batter and coconut milk served with chutney and sambar.

Pesarattu Dosa

Pesarattu dosa is made with ground mung bean and batter, loaded with ginger, cumin seeds, onions, and green chillies.

Medu Vada

Medu Vada is a savoury doughnut snack made with black lentils, fenugreek, cumin, pepper, chilli, and ginger.

