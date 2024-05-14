Lifestyle

Happy Birthday Mark Zuckerberg: 7 unknown facts about Facebook founder

Unveil the lesser-known layers of Mark Zuckerberg: from his linguistic prowess and hacker roots to his philanthropic endeavors and unique personal quirks

Languages

Mark Zuckerberg is proficient in multiple languages. He has demonstrated his Mandarin skills during various public events, including a Q&A session at Tsinghua University

Gray T-Shirt Uniform

This minimalist approach to clothing choice is partly inspired by his desire to streamline his daily decision-making process, allowing him to focus on more important matters

Hacker Reputation

Before creating Facebook, Zuckerberg was known for his skills as a programmer and hacker. In high school, he created a program called ZuckNet

Musician

Zuckerberg is an accomplished musician, particularly on the guitar. He's been known to play and sing in public on occasion. In 2017, he even posted a video on Facebook

Philanthropy

Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, have pledged to donate the majority of their wealth to philanthropic causes through the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Vision Impairment

Zuckerberg is red-green colorblind, which has influenced some of Facebook's design choices

Pet Dog

Zuckerberg has a Hungarian sheepdog named Beast, who has gained a considerable following on Facebook and Instagram. Beast even has his own Facebook page

