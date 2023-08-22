Lifestyle

Chaat to Lucknowi Biryani: 8 popular foods in Uttar Pradesh

Chaat is a staple food in Uttar Pradesh made with variations like samosa, mattar and aloo tikki. Here are 8 popular foods in Uttar Pradesh.

Rabri

Rabri made with milk and nuts with saffron slivers to garnish gets served chilled as a sweet dessert and is a popular dessert food in Uttar Pradesh.

Kebab Paratha

This royal paratha is rolled in a delicious kebab and provides vegetarian and non-vegetarian options served with red and green chutney.

Galouti Kebab

Galouti Kebab uses minced meat marinated and fried into crispy meltable spicy kebabs served with green chutney, lemon slice and sliced onions.

Chole Bhature

Spicy Chole (chickpea) curry is cooked in rich tomato spicy gravy enjoyed with bhature.

Dum Aloo

Uttar Pradesh has some spicy flavours to present this treat, which adds to the taste of Dum Aloo.

Bedmi

This puri has a stuffing of spices blended in urad dal. People enjoy this dish with chutney or vegetable curries.

Lucknowi Biryani

Lucknowi Biryani is a tasty food that blends long-grain basmati rice, tender meat, and spices into a tasty rice delicacy enjoyed with curd raita and sliced onions.

