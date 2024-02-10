Lifestyle

Kashmir to Ooty-7 places to visit during spring

Here are seven romantic places in South India that you can visit.

Gokarna, Karnataka

Escape to the secluded beaches of Gokarna for a romantic retreat. Enjoy sunsets at Om Beach, go beach hopping along the coastline, and indulge in seafood dinners by the shore.

Pondicherry

Known for its French colonial architecture, charming streets, and serene beaches, Pondicherry exudes romance.

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Take a romantic stroll through the botanical gardens, ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, and enjoy breathtaking views from Doddabetta Peak.
 

Alleppey, Kerala

Experience romance on a houseboat cruise through the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey.Watch the sunset over the water, and enjoy delicious Kerala cuisine onboard.

Munnar, Kerala

Stay in a cosy hillside cottage, trek through tea estates hand in hand, and witness stunning sunrises and sunsets together.

Coorg, Karnataka

Coorg is a perfect romantic getaway. Enjoy scenic drives, explore waterfalls, and stay in charming resorts amidst nature.
 

