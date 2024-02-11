Valentine's Day 2024: Unique customs from around the world

Lifestyle
Celebrated on February 14 as "Ystavanpaiva". Finns exchange tiny gifts and memories with friends, family, and partners.
Some regions honor Saint Dionysus on October 9 with parades and events. In the Mocaorà ceremony, men gift silk scarves or handkerchiefs adorned with marzipan.
Women in Japan gift partners with jewelry and chocolates on Valentine's Day. A month later, White Day occurs, where men reciprocate with gifts ranging from lingerie to sweets.
"Gaekkebrev" or "snowdrop letter" tradition involves guessing the sender for an Easter egg reward.
Popular tradition involves listening to children sing, rewarded with sweets or money. Exchange of Valentine's buns, made with raisins, plums, or caraway seeds.
Thousands of couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries on February 14. The rise of "mass weddings" on Valentine's Day.
German couples exchange pig-shaped gifts, representing lust and love. Ginger biscuits with sentimental inscriptions are commonly exchanged.
Celebrated as "The Day of Love and Friendship" on February 14. Inclusive celebration marked with flowers, cards, stuffed animals, and gifts.
Celebrated on February 15, in observance of the Roman festival Lupercalia. Women write the name of their beloved on paper and pin it to their sleeves.
March 14 is White Day, similar to Japan, for reciprocal gifting. April 14, Black Day, is for singles enjoying noodles and reflecting on their single status.