Lifestyle

Valentine's Day 2024: Unique customs from around the world

Image credits: Pexels

1. Finland - Ystavanpaiva (Friendship Day):

Celebrated on February 14 as "Ystavanpaiva". Finns exchange tiny gifts and memories with friends, family, and partners.

2. Spain - San Valentín and Mocaorà:

Some regions honor Saint Dionysus on October 9 with parades and events. In the Mocaorà ceremony, men gift silk scarves or handkerchiefs adorned with marzipan.

3. Japan - Valentine's Day and White Day:

Women in Japan gift partners with jewelry and chocolates on Valentine's Day. A month later, White Day occurs, where men reciprocate with gifts ranging from lingerie to sweets.

4. Denmark, Norway - Lover's Cards and Gaekkebrev:

"Gaekkebrev" or "snowdrop letter" tradition involves guessing the sender for an Easter egg reward.

5. England - Children Singing Songs and Valentine's Buns:

Popular tradition involves listening to children sing, rewarded with sweets or money. Exchange of Valentine's buns, made with raisins, plums, or caraway seeds.

6. Philippines - Mass Weddings and Celebrating Anniversaries:

Thousands of couples celebrate their wedding anniversaries on February 14. The rise of "mass weddings" on Valentine's Day.

7. Germany - Pig-shaped Gifts and Ginger Biscuits:

German couples exchange pig-shaped gifts, representing lust and love. Ginger biscuits with sentimental inscriptions are commonly exchanged.

8. Mexico - El Día del Amor y Amistad:

Celebrated as "The Day of Love and Friendship" on February 14. Inclusive celebration marked with flowers, cards, stuffed animals, and gifts.

9. South Africa - Lupercalia and Heart Declarations:

Celebrated on February 15, in observance of the Roman festival Lupercalia. Women write the name of their beloved on paper and pin it to their sleeves.

10. South Korea - Monthly Affairs, White Day, and Black Day:

March 14 is White Day, similar to Japan, for reciprocal gifting. April 14, Black Day, is for singles enjoying noodles and reflecting on their single status.

