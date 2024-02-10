Lifestyle

Kashmir to Ooty-7 places to visit during spring

Here are seven wonderful places in India to visit during the spring of 2024.

Image credits: Freepik

Cherry Blossoms in Shillong, Meghalaya

Enjoy the ethereal beauty of cherry blossoms in full bloom in Shillong during springtime.

Image credits: Freepik

Tulip Festival in Srinagar, Kashmir

Witness the vibrant colours of thousands of tulips in bloom at the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

Image credits: Freepik

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Savour the aroma of freshly brewed tea amidst the scenic tea gardens of Darjeeling during the spring season.

Image credits: Freepik

Ranthambore National Park

If you're a wildlife enthusiast, spring is a great time to visit Ranthambore National Park in Rajasthan. 

Image credits: Freepik

Mcleodganj and Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh

Explore Tibetan culture, visit monasteries, and trek amidst the picturesque landscapes of the Dhauladhar Range.

Image credits: Freepik

Hampi, Karnataka

Discover the ancient ruins of the Vijayanagara Empire amidst Hampi's boulders and paddy fields in pleasant spring weather.

Image credits: Wikipedia

Jaipur, Rajasthan

Explore the historical forts and palaces of the Pink City without the scorching summer heat.

Image credits: social media
