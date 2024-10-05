Want to look slim in a saree? Here are 9 effective tips

Lifestyle
Instead of a heavy saree, opt for lighter fabrics like georgette, chiffon, or crepe. These drape well and create a slim silhouette.
Choose sarees with vertical prints or patterns as they create an illusion of length and make you look slimmer.
Dark colors like navy blue, dark green or black give a slimming effect. These colors observe the light and create a beautiful look.
Instead of keeping the pleats of your saree in the middle, keep them on the side so that the waist looks thin.
Choose draping styles like straight pallu or butterfly drape that accentuate your body shape and create a slimming effect.
Wear heels with your saree to add height and look taller and slimmer. Pointed-toe shoes can make your legs look longer.
Wearing a slim belt or waist cincher over the saree enhances your waistline and you can create a more creative slimming look.
Choose a high-waisted petticoat or skirt to tuck inside the saree. This style lengthens the lower body and gives a slim look.
A well-fitted blouse that complements your body shape can enhance your entire look and give a slimming effect.