Israel prepares for potential retaliatory strikes against Iran

Will Israel retaliate against Iran?

US President Joe Biden said on Friday that Israel has not yet decided how it will respond to Iran's attack. This suggests that Israel has not forgotten the attack on itself

Potential Damage from an Israeli Attack on Iran

Some experts have expressed apprehension Israel might target Iran's nuclear facilities, oil reserves, which could inflict significant damage on country, have global repercussions

Can the US Prevent an Attack on Iran?

Biden has advised Israel against attacking Iran's nuclear, oil facilities. He stated that if he were in Netanyahu's position, he would explore alternative options

Are Iran's Nuclear Sites Under Surveillance?

Israel has guaranteed United States that it will not retaliate against Iran's attacks by striking its nuclear facilities. This tension worldwide, particularly in Middle East

What is Israel Planning?

CNN, citing US official, reported October 7 will mark week since Hamas' attack on Israel. It is difficult to say with certainty whether Israel will refrain from retaliatory action

What Actions Will Israel Take Against Iran?

Multiple reports suggest that several US officials have supported Israel's potential attack on Iran, while others believe it could trigger a major conflict in the Middle East

Potential Targets for an Israeli Attack in Iran

These include 1. Tehran, 2. Tabriz, 3. Bakhtaran, 4. Khorramabad, 5. Shiraz, 6. Shahroud, 7. Isfahan, 8. Hormozgan

Israel's Operations in Lebanon Continue

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have initiated operations in northern Lebanon following their actions in southern Lebanon

Exodus from Lebanon: 300,000 Flee

300,000 people have fled Lebanon for Syria, fearing Israeli attacks. The Lebanese government estimates that over 1.2 million people have left the country so far

