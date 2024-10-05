Navratri 2024: Trending stone, bead jewellery for Garba night

Lifestyle
This type of green stone and bead jewelry is quite an engaging design. You can wear many colored dandiya outfits with such a necklace. This will give you a beautiful look
This type of set in the neckpiece will complete your look. Pink and white beads are attached with pearl decoration on yellow gold metal
18 carat rose gold metal has been added to this layering pattern bead jewelry. Along with this, the decoration of imported Austrian crystal has a sleek and elegant look
Five layers of white pearls and stones have been added to this set. Such sets come in free size, so there is no tension that the wearer will have any problem
This magnificent set consists of a necklace and earring set strung with green pearls. It will look very beautiful on you. In this, Kundan and beads gem have been strung
You can carry this type of set on traditional festive occasions, engagements, weddings or anniversaries to enhance your beauty
In artificial jewellery, you can also choose such latest broad beads colorful sets. Its design will win your heart. In this too, you will find a long choice in design patterns