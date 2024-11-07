Lifestyle

Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Image credits: Getty

Dates

Dates consist of vitamins C, B1, B2, A, K, and macronutrients.

Image credits: Getty

Dates for Bone Health

100g of dates contains 64mg of calcium, promoting bone health.

Image credits: Getty

Dates Prevent Constipation

Fiber-rich dates prevent overeating and promote healthy digestion, preventing constipation.

Image credits: Getty

Dates for Blood Pressure

Dates contain potassium, magnesium, and iron, helping regulate blood pressure.

Image credits: Getty

Dates and Cholesterol

Moderate date consumption helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

Image credits: Getty

Dates for Heart Health

Eating dates is beneficial for heart health.

Image credits: Getty

Dates for Period Pain

Dates can help reduce menstrual pain.

Image credits: Getty

Dates for Hemoglobin

Dates can increase hemoglobin levels, aiding those with anemia.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One