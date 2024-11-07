Know health benefits of eating 3 dates daily

Lifestyle
Dates consist of vitamins C, B1, B2, A, K, and macronutrients.
100g of dates contains 64mg of calcium, promoting bone health.
Fiber-rich dates prevent overeating and promote healthy digestion, preventing constipation.
Dates contain potassium, magnesium, and iron, helping regulate blood pressure.
Moderate date consumption helps maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Eating dates is beneficial for heart health.
Dates can help reduce menstrual pain.
Dates can increase hemoglobin levels, aiding those with anemia.