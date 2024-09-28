How to make your stairs slip free? 6 effective tips

Lifestyle
Mix two spoons of baking soda in water and prepare a solution. Pour it on the moss on the stairs and leave it for some time.
If the stairs have become old and slippery, you can also use paint. The paint will prevent slipping and protect you from falls.
You can use tape to prevent slipping on the stairs. Anti-slip tapes are easily available online.
If the stairs inside the house are slippery, you can use stair carpets. This also prevents slipping.
Many times, even wooden stairs can be slippery. In such cases, you can use rubber threads. You can find rubber threads online that you just need to install on the stairs.
Steel staircases are also a solution to prevent slipping on stairs. They can be easily installed on concrete stairs to prevent slipping.