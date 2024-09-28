Lifestyle
Before wearing new sandals, walk around in them at home for a few hours. This will loosen them up a bit according to your feet and reduce friction.
Apply petroleum jelly or Vaseline under the straps or on the heels to create a slipping effect that prevents blisters.
Use a bandage or medical tape on blister-prone areas of your feet to prevent direct contact with sandals and relieve blisters.
Anti-friction sticks are available in the market, which help in reducing friction. These sticks prevent friction between sandals and feet. This will keep the feet comfortable.
Sprinkle talcum powder on your feet to absorb moisture and reduce friction, helping to prevent blisters when wearing sandals.
If the straps or soles of the sandals do not have cushioning, you can use special sole pads or gel pads. Many types of gel pads or sole pads are available in the market.
If the straps of the sandals are too tight, they can bite into the feet. In such a situation, you can loosen the straps a bit or apply a little fabric softener to the straps.