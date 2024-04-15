Lifestyle

How to make DIY natural sunscreen to prevent skin damage

Image credits: Getty

Base:

Start with aloe vera gel as the base for soothing and moisturizing properties.

Image credits: Freepik

Coconut Oil

Combine coconut oil and shea butter for added moisture and natural sun protection.

Image credits: Getty

Zinc Oxide:

Carefully add zinc oxide for broad-spectrum UV protection; wear a mask to avoid inhaling the powder.

Image credits: Freepik

Carrot Seed Oil:

Add a few drops for a natural SPF boost and skin nourishment.

Image credits: Getty

Lavender Oil:

Optional, for fragrance and calming skin benefits.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Mix:

Gently whisk all ingredients together until smooth.

Image credits: Getty

Store:

Pour the mixture into an airtight container, let it cool and set, then apply as needed.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One