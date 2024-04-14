Lifestyle

Summer skin care: 7 essential products for healthy, glowing skin

1. Sunscreen:

Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply it every two hours, especially if you're spending time outdoors.

2. Lip Balm with SPF:

Don't forget to protect your lips from sun damage by using a lip balm that contains SPF. Look for a formula enriched with moisturizing ingredients.

3. Lightweight Moisturizer:

Opt for a lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturizer that won't feel heavy or greasy. Hydrating your skin is crucial to maintain its moisture balance and prevent dryness.

4. Oil-Free Cleansing Wipes:

Keep oil-free cleansing wipes in your bag for quick and convenient cleansing on the go. They can help remove sweat, dirt, and excess oil from your skin.

5. Mineral Water Spray:

A mineral water spray can provide instant hydration and refreshment to your skin, making it an excellent addition to your summer skincare routine. 

6. Exfoliating Scrub:

Regular exfoliation is essential for removing dead skin cells and preventing clogged pores, especially in the summer when sweat and oil can lead to congestion.

7. Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is crucial for maintaining healthy skin, so be sure to carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go.

