Lifestyle

Gold price rises on April 15: Know 22 and 24 price in your city

Gold price in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,798, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,780.

Gold price in Bengaluru

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru is approximately Rs 65,963, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,960.

Gold price in Coimbatore

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is approximately Rs 66,101, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,110.

Gold price in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is approximately Rs 65,908, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,900.

Gold price in Kolkata

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,826, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,810.

