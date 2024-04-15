Gold price rises on April 15: Know 22 and 24 price in your city

Lifestyle
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 65,798, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,780.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Bengaluru is approximately Rs 65,963, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,960.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Coimbatore is approximately Rs 66,101, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 72,110.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is approximately Rs 65,908, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 71,900.
