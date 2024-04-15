Lifestyle

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Registration to Permit-7 tips to follow

According to the Shri Amarnath site Board (SASB), the Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29 and end on August 19. Advanced registration will start on Monday, April 15. 

Registration and Permit

Register and get permissions early. Registration helps the authorities monitor pilgrims and guarantee safety throughout the yatra.

Physical Fitness

Yatras traverse rugged terrain and high heights. Regular exercise and endurance training will prepare your body for the voyage.

Acclimatization

Be prepared for high altitude before the yatra. Spend a few days in Srinagar or Pahalgam to acclimatise to lower oxygen levels and avoid altitude sickness.

Pack Wisely

Warm clothes, weather gear, sturdy walking shoes, first-aid kit, sunscreen, and bug repellent are needed. Take energy-boosting foods and enough water to keep hydrated.

Follow Safety Guidelines

Follow authorities' directions and routes. Taking shortcuts or leaving defined pathways might lead to accidents or becoming lost in the bush.

Respect the Environment and Culture:

Keep the pilgrimage site clean and sacred. Avoid littering and appropriately dispose of rubbish. Respect regional norms and traditions.

Stay Informed

Stay current on weather and Yatra information. Prepare for schedule or route adjustments due to weather or security issues.

