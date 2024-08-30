Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 6 lessons to learn from Lord Ganesha

Lifestyle
Lord Ganesha is known as the remover of obstacles (Vignaharta). He teaches us to face challenges head-on and find solutions, rather than giving up.
Ganesha is revered as the god of wisdom and knowledge. He emphasizes the importance of education, learning, and intellectual growth.
Despite being a powerful deity, Ganesha is depicted as a humble and simple being. He teaches us to remain humble and grounded, even in the face of success and power.
Ganesha's love for his family is legendary. He teaches us the importance of family values, respect for parents, and the need to prioritize loved ones.
Ganesha is known for his forgiving nature. He teaches us to let go of grudges, forgive others, and move forward in life.
Ganesha teaches us to develop our inner strength, be resilient in the face of adversity, and stay calm under pressure.