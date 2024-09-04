How to identify authentic Handloom Sarees

Lifestyle
When it comes to sarees, many patterns, designs, and arts of sarees will be found in the country. Every state has its own unique saree which people love.
In India, sarees have always been an important part of women's wardrobe. One of these is handloom sarees, the demand for which is increasing day by day.
Handloom sarees are very expensive. Even their price goes up to lakhs. So it is necessary to identify the saree correctly.
Handloom sarees are available in different patterns, designs, and fabrics. Many times people make mistakes in identifying handloom sarees.
While weaving the saree, the weaver stretches the completed section & pins both ends of the weft with small pins. This technique helps prevent wrinkles during the weaving process.
Machine-made sarees may be soft but they slip off when taking the pallu. Whereas handloom sarees are comfortable after being soft and remain intact while draping.
Handloom sarees are crafted by hand using specific threads in the pallu and pleats. You can identify authentic fabric by examining these threads.
Handloom sarees come with a government seal that certifies their authenticity, while machine-made sarees have separate label stickers.