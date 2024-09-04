Weight loss to pain relief: 6 Unexpected benefits of laughing more

Lifestyle
Laughing helps boost the production of 'feel good' hormones that are effective in reducing the stress hormones such as cortisol. This can help you relax and lower stress levels.
Laughing can also aid you in your weight loss journey as laughing burns calories.
Laughing helps with increasing oxygen supply to organs helping in improving overall health and wellness.
Laughing helps with releasing endorphins which are effective against pain and helps in pain relief.
Laughing increases the oxygen supply to organs and the heart, leading to reduced cardiovascular diseases.
Many studies have shown that laughing is a great exercise to boost health and can result in increased longevity.