25-Sep-2023, 12:56:24 pm

World Tourism Day 2023: 7 UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Australia

Great Barrier Reef to Sydney Opera House are 7 of Australia's UNESCO World Heritage Sites, highlighting natural wonders and cultural treasures

Image credits: Getty

Sydney Opera House

This iconic architectural masterpiece is located in Sydney, New South Wales. It is known for its distinctive sail-like design and is a symbol of Australia's cultural heritage

Image credits: Getty

Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park

This national park is home to two prominent natural landmarks: Uluru and Kata Tjuta. These sandstone formations hold deep cultural significance for the indigenous Anangu people

Image credits: Getty

Fraser Island

Located off the coast of Queensland, Fraser Island is the largest sand island in the world. It is known for its pristine beaches, lush rainforests, and diverse wildlife

Image credits: Getty

Great Barrier Reef

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system. It is renowned for its stunning biodiversity and is a popular destination for diving and snorkeling

Image credits: Getty

Wet Tropics of Queensland

Known for its lush rainforests, unique biodiversity, and stunning landscapes. It includes places like the Daintree Rainforest and Barron Gorge National Park

Image credits: Getty

Shark Bay, Western Australia

Shark Bay is known for its diverse marine life, including seagrass beds, dugongs, and stromatolites (living fossils). It also features the historic town of Denham

Image credits: Getty

Purnululu National Park

Famous for its striking Bungle Bungle Range, which features unique sandstone formations with distinctive orange and black stripes

Image credits: Getty
