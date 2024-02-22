How to get rid of yellow teeth using home remedies

Lifestyle
Create a paste using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to gently scrub away surface stains.
Swish coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes daily to reduce bacteria and plaque buildup.
Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a mouthwash to help remove stains.
Rub the inside of lemon or orange peels on your teeth for natural whitening properties.
Mash strawberries with baking soda to create a paste and brush it onto your teeth.
Brush with activated charcoal to absorb surface stains and toxins.