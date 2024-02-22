Lifestyle

How to get rid of yellow teeth using home remedies

Baking Soda and Hydrogen Peroxide:

Create a paste using baking soda and hydrogen peroxide to gently scrub away surface stains.

Oil Pulling:

Swish coconut oil or sesame oil in your mouth for 15-20 minutes daily to reduce bacteria and plaque buildup.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Dilute apple cider vinegar with water and use it as a mouthwash to help remove stains.

Lemon or Orange Peels:

Rub the inside of lemon or orange peels on your teeth for natural whitening properties.

Strawberries and Baking Soda:

Mash strawberries with baking soda to create a paste and brush it onto your teeth.
 

Activated Charcoal:

Brush with activated charcoal to absorb surface stains and toxins.
 

