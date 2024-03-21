How to get keratin treatment at home using flaxseeds

Lifestyle
Boil flaxseeds in water until it thickens, then strain to obtain a gel-like consistency.
Mix in ingredients like coconut milk, honey, or aloe vera gel for added nourishment and hydration.
Shampoo your hair and towel dry before applying the flaxseed mixture evenly from roots to tips.
Ensure the mixture coats your hair thoroughly, then gently massage your scalp and comb through to distribute.
Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel and let the treatment sit for 30-60 minutes to allow absorption.
Rinse your hair with lukewarm water, followed by a conditioner to seal in moisture.