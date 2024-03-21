Lifestyle

How to get keratin treatment at home using flaxseeds

Image credits: others

Prepare flaxseed gel:

Boil flaxseeds in water until it thickens, then strain to obtain a gel-like consistency.

Image credits: others

Add keratin boosters:

Mix in ingredients like coconut milk, honey, or aloe vera gel for added nourishment and hydration.

Image credits: Getty

Apply to clean hair:

Shampoo your hair and towel dry before applying the flaxseed mixture evenly from roots to tips.

Image credits: Getty

Massage and Comb

Ensure the mixture coats your hair thoroughly, then gently massage your scalp and comb through to distribute.

Image credits: Getty

Wrap and Rest:

Cover your hair with a shower cap or towel and let the treatment sit for 30-60 minutes to allow absorption.

Image credits: Getty

Rinse and condition:

Rinse your hair with lukewarm water, followed by a conditioner to seal in moisture.
 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One