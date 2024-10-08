Lifestyle
Isha Ambani outshines even the biggest heroines in fashion. Once again, she stole the show in a black corset dress. Whoever saw Isha couldn't take their eyes off her.
Isha Ambani attended the Augustinus Bader launch in a dress from Anita Shroff's luxury collection, featuring a pencil silhouette and a wavy corset top.
Isha wore a Brunera corset top priced at Rs 66,400 and a Brunera skirt worth Rs 98,800, complemented by luxurious heels and a handbag.
Isha Ambani was wreaking havoc in the outfit that her handbag caught everyone's attention. She had her children's names inscribed on a crystal work crocodile handbag.
This isn't Isha Ambani's first stunning appearance; she previously wore a lime green off-gown dress inspired by the 18th-century Mughal period.
Isha Ambani's black and silver gown made a lot of headlines at brother Anant's wedding. She wore a transparent black gown by Anita Shroff, which was embroidered with silver.
Isha Ambani's red gown, featuring floral motifs, is perfect for festive and party looks. It's a great choice if you're seeking something different.