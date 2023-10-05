Lifestyle

05-Oct-2023, 05:48:38 pm

White Hair

7 things white hair at early age indicate 

Genetics

Genetics plays a significant role in premature graying. If your parents or grandparents experienced early graying, you are more likely to as well.

Stress

High levels of stress, whether from work, personal life, or other factors, have been linked to premature graying. 

Nutritional Deficiencies

Deficiencies in certain vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin B12, vitamin D, copper, and iron, can lead to premature graying. 

Medical Conditions

Some medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders, vitiligo, and certain autoimmune diseases, can be associated with premature graying.

Smoking and Environmental Factors

Smoking and exposure to environmental pollutants can cause oxidative stress, which can contribute to premature graying of hair.

Lifestyle and Diet

Unhealthy lifestyle choices, such as a diet high in processed foods and low in nutrition, can impact hair health. 

Chemical Hair Treatments

Excessive use of hair dyes, bleaches, and hair products containing harsh chemicals can damage hair and lead to premature graying.

