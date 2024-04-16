Lifestyle

How many eggs can I eat in a day?

For healthy persons

Most healthy persons can eat 1-2 eggs per day, depending on the amount of additional cholesterol in their diet.

Heart Health:

 Moderate egg consumption can benefit heart health, especially if part of a balanced diet.

Weight Management:

Eggs can help with weight management due to their satiety and protein content.

Eye Health:

Lutein and zeaxanthin in eggs may protect against eye diseases.

Brain Function:

 Choline in eggs supports brain health and cognitive function.

Cholesterol Concerns:

Most people can safely eat eggs without affecting cholesterol levels, but those with certain health conditions should consult a doctor.

