How many eggs can I eat in a day?

Most healthy persons can eat 1-2 eggs per day, depending on the amount of additional cholesterol in their diet.
Moderate egg consumption can benefit heart health, especially if part of a balanced diet.
Eggs can help with weight management due to their satiety and protein content.
Lutein and zeaxanthin in eggs may protect against eye diseases.
Choline in eggs supports brain health and cognitive function.
Most people can safely eat eggs without affecting cholesterol levels, but those with certain health conditions should consult a doctor.