How does drinking saffron milk benefit your skin?

Lifestyle
Saffron is rich in antioxidants. They help to promote skin texture and make the skin glow.
The antioxidants in saffron milk protect against fine lines and wrinkles on the face, giving an anti-aging look.
Drinking saffron milk regularly will change your skin color. Helps to brighten your color.
If there is any problem of pigmentation.. it will be completely cured by drinking this milk.
If you drink this saffron milk regularly.. the dead cells on your skin will be removed and it will become soft.
People with dry skin problems will reduce it and their skin will become softer and more moisturized.