Ganesh Visarjan: How to re-use soil and water after visarjan

Lifestyle
Learn how to perform an eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan at home and prevent water pollution. This guide provides practical tips on reusing the soil and water
Protect our rivers by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Simply immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water
After home Visarjan, utilize the water for your plants and mix the soil in pots for new saplings
Turn the remaining soil into nutrient-rich compost for your garden by adding fertilizer and natural compost materials
Use the dried soil to create homemade diyas for lighting purposes during prayers or home decoration
If you have a larger idol and ample soil, consider building a traditional chulha (stove) for cooking
After separating the water, sow seeds in the Ganesh idol's soil to grow new plants
It is considered inauspicious to use the Visarjan water or soil for the Tulsi plant, as per traditional beliefs
For quicker dissolution of the idol during home Visarjan, add a small amount of ammonia bicarbonate to the water