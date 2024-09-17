Lifestyle

Ganesh Visarjan: How to re-use soil and water after visarjan

Learn how to perform an eco-friendly Ganesh Visarjan at home and prevent water pollution. This guide provides practical tips on reusing the soil and water

Image credits: Twitter

Home Ganesh Visarjan

Protect our rivers by performing Ganesh Visarjan at home. Simply immerse the idol in a bucket of clean water

Reusing Water and Soil

After home Visarjan, utilize the water for your plants and mix the soil in pots for new saplings

Making Compost

Turn the remaining soil into nutrient-rich compost for your garden by adding fertilizer and natural compost materials

Crafting Diyas

Use the dried soil to create homemade diyas for lighting purposes during prayers or home decoration

Building a Chulha

If you have a larger idol and ample soil, consider building a traditional chulha (stove) for cooking

Planting Seeds

After separating the water, sow seeds in the Ganesh idol's soil to grow new plants

Avoid Tulsi Plant

It is considered inauspicious to use the Visarjan water or soil for the Tulsi plant, as per traditional beliefs

Using Ammonia Bicarbonate

For quicker dissolution of the idol during home Visarjan, add a small amount of ammonia bicarbonate to the water

Find Next One