08-Oct-2023, 01:36:23 pm

7 proven home remedies to soothe your runny nose

Image credits: Pexels

1. Steam Inhalation:

Inhaling steam helps clear nasal congestion. Boil water and place your face over the steam while covering your head with a towel. Breathe deeply for several minutes.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Ginger Tea:

Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brew ginger tea and sip it slowly to help relieve congestion and reduce a runny nose.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Honey and Lemon:

Mix a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of fresh lemon juice in warm water. Sip this soothing concoction to ease a runny nose and soothe a sore throat.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Steamy Shower:

Taking a hot shower can help relieve nasal congestion and clear mucus. The warm, humid air is beneficial for your airways.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Spicy Foods:

Spicy foods, such as chili peppers or hot sauce, can temporarily relieve congestion by making your nose run. Incorporate these into your meals if you enjoy spicy cuisine.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Eucalyptus Oil:

Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a bowl of hot water and inhaling the steam can provide relief from nasal congestion.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Hydration:

Staying well-hydrated helps thin mucus and keeps your nasal passages moist. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths.

Image credits: Pexels
