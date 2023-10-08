Lifestyle
Inhaling steam helps clear nasal congestion. Boil water and place your face over the steam while covering your head with a towel. Breathe deeply for several minutes.
Ginger has natural anti-inflammatory properties. Brew ginger tea and sip it slowly to help relieve congestion and reduce a runny nose.
Mix a teaspoon of honey and a few drops of fresh lemon juice in warm water. Sip this soothing concoction to ease a runny nose and soothe a sore throat.
Taking a hot shower can help relieve nasal congestion and clear mucus. The warm, humid air is beneficial for your airways.
Spicy foods, such as chili peppers or hot sauce, can temporarily relieve congestion by making your nose run. Incorporate these into your meals if you enjoy spicy cuisine.
Adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil to a bowl of hot water and inhaling the steam can provide relief from nasal congestion.
Staying well-hydrated helps thin mucus and keeps your nasal passages moist. Drink plenty of water, herbal teas, and clear broths.