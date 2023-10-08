Chole Bhature to Pav Bhaji: 7 Indian sunday brunch ideas

Lifestyle
Sunday brunch in India often combines traditional flavors with modern twists. Here are 7 Sunday brunch ideas tailored for Indian preferences.
Offer spicy chickpea curry (chole) alongside deep-fried bread (bhature) for a North Indian favorite that's perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch.
Offer a variety of stuffed parathas, including aloo paratha (potato-stuffed) and gobhi paratha (cauliflower-stuffed), with assorted pickles and yogurt.
Set up a chaat station with dahi puri, sev puri, and other popular street foods, topped with chutneys and garnishes.
Pav Bhaji is a spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav). It is one of the best as a delicious Indian brunch.
Pair soft idlis with crispy medu vadas, served with coconut chutney and sambar for a delightful South Indian brunch.
