Chole Bhature to Pav Bhaji: 7 Indian sunday brunch ideas

Sunday brunch in India often combines traditional flavors with modern twists. Here are 7 Sunday brunch ideas tailored for Indian preferences.

Chole Bhature

Offer spicy chickpea curry (chole) alongside deep-fried bread (bhature) for a North Indian favorite that's perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch.

Masala Dosas

Aloo Parantha

Offer a variety of stuffed parathas, including aloo paratha (potato-stuffed) and gobhi paratha (cauliflower-stuffed), with assorted pickles and yogurt.

Dahi Puri and Chaat

Set up a chaat station with dahi puri, sev puri, and other popular street foods, topped with chutneys and garnishes.

Pav Bhaji

Pav Bhaji is a spicy vegetable curry (bhaji) served with buttered bread rolls (pav). It is one of the  best as a delicious Indian brunch.

Idli and Medu Vada Combo

Pair soft idlis with crispy medu vadas, served with coconut chutney and sambar for a delightful South Indian brunch.

Egg Bhurji with Parathas

