Lifestyle

08-Oct-2023, 11:15:35 am

Curly hair

5 hacks to maintain curly hair

Image credits: Getty

Hydration and Moisture

Curly hair tends to be drier so it's crucial to keep it well-hydrated. Use a moisturizing shampoo and conditioner formulated for curly hair to maintain moisture balance.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Overwashing

Curly hair doesn't need to be washed as frequently as straight hair. Overwashing can strip natural oils and cause dryness. Try to wash your hair 2-3 times a week or as needed. 

Image credits: Getty

Use a Microfiber Towel

Traditional towels can cause frizz and disrupt your curl pattern. Instead, use a microfiber towel to blot your hair gently after washing. This reduces friction and minimizes frizz.

Image credits: Getty

Avoid Heat Styling

Excessive heat styling can damage curly hair. Whenever possible, let your hair air dry instead of using a blow dryer.

Image credits: Getty

Regular Trims

Curly hair is prone to split ends, which can make your curls look less defined. Schedule regular trims every 8-12 weeks to keep your ends healthy and maintain your hair's shape.

Image credits: Getty
