Lifestyle

08-Oct-2023, 12:01:08 pm

Pani puri to Samosa: 7 quick and easy evening snacks recipe at home

Image credits: Instagram

Pani Puri

Pani puri consists of hollow, crispy balls filled with a spicy tamarind water, potato, and chickpea mixture. It's a popular street food and a beloved snack all over India.

Image credits: Pexels

Tandoori Chicken Pakora

Tandoori marinated chicken pieces coated in chickpea flour batter gets fried to make a crunchy and delicious snack named Tandoori Chicken Pakora.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Vada Pav

This is the Indian version of a burger. It consists of a spicy potato fritter called "vada" served inside a bun, typically with chutneys and fried green chilies.

Image credits: pinterest

Chaat

A delightful medley of savory snacks like bhel puri, sev puri, and dahi puri, topped with chutneys, yogurt, and spices.

Image credits: Instagram

Chole Bhature

Fluffy deep-fried bread with spicy chickpea curry, Chole Bhature is a yummy combination and is enjoyed as a snack in North India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dhokla

Dhokla is a steamed spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour served with green chutney. 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Samosa

Samosas are deep-fried triangular pastries filled with a mixture of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One