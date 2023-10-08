Pani puri to Samosa: 7 quick and easy evening snacks recipe at home

Lifestyle
Pani puri consists of hollow, crispy balls filled with a spicy tamarind water, potato, and chickpea mixture. It's a popular street food and a beloved snack all over India.
Tandoori marinated chicken pieces coated in chickpea flour batter gets fried to make a crunchy and delicious snack named Tandoori Chicken Pakora.
This is the Indian version of a burger. It consists of a spicy potato fritter called "vada" served inside a bun, typically with chutneys and fried green chilies.
A delightful medley of savory snacks like bhel puri, sev puri, and dahi puri, topped with chutneys, yogurt, and spices.
Fluffy deep-fried bread with spicy chickpea curry, Chole Bhature is a yummy combination and is enjoyed as a snack in North India.
Dhokla is a steamed spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour served with green chutney.
Samosas are deep-fried triangular pastries filled with a mixture of spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat