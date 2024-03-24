Lifestyle
Thandai is made with milk, nuts, and spices and Bhang is added to thandai to create Bhang Thandai, a potent drink consumed for its intoxicating effects during the festival.
Bhang Lassi is made by blending yogurt, water, sugar, and ground cannabis paste or powder. It is known for its psychoactive properties and is consumed for recreational purposes.
Rose thandai delicates flavor of rose water or rose syrup into the traditional thandai recipe. The addition of rose water adds a floral aroma and enhances the overall taste.
Kesar thandai is flavored with saffron, which gives the drink a rich and aromatic taste. Saffron strands are soaked in warm milk to release their flavor and color.