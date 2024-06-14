Eid-Al-Adha 2024: When is Bakri Id in India? Is it on June 16 or 17

Lifestyle
In 2024, according to the moon sighting, Hajj will begin on June 14, and Eid al-Adha will be observed in India on June 17
Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, honors Prophet Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of devotion to Allah. Before the act, God provided a lamb to sacrifice instead
Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic celebration marking Prophet Ibrahim's devotion to God by his willingness to sacrifice his son
Allah spared Ismail's life provided a goat for the sacrifice instead. Since then, Muslims commemorate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing a goat, celebrating festival of Bakrid
Bakrid, or Eid al-Adha, is celebrated in Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic calendar. During this month, Muslims perform Hajj and sacrifice an animal
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Adha by exchanging gifts. It’s a time to express gratitude to Allah, honor Prophet Ibrahim, and emphasize helping those in need