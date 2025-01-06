Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

Akshay Kumar's Fitness at 55+

Akshay Kumar is 57 and looks incredibly fit. His fitness secret is regular workouts. Learn the 5 key points to his strong physique.

1. Akshay Kumar's Workout Routine

Akshay Kumar wakes up early and does intense workouts. He also practices kick-boxing, yoga, and meditation.

2. Akshay Kumar Plays Basketball

Akshay Kumar plays basketball twice a week to boost his stamina. He also swims for physical fitness.

3. Akshay Kumar's Long Walks

Akshay Kumar has said that if he doesn't have time for a workout, he goes for long walks to stay energized.

4. Akshay Kumar's Hydration

Akshay Kumar drinks 4-5 liters of water daily to stay hydrated. He also maintains a strict diet.

5. Akshay Kumar's Diet Plan

Akshay Kumar’s diet includes a breakfast of milk, milkshake, and egg-paratha; lunch with boiled chicken, lentils, yogurt; and dinner of vegetables, soup, and salad.

