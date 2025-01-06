Akshay Kumar fitness secrets diet and workout routine at 57 revealed

Lifestyle
Akshay Kumar is 57 and looks incredibly fit. His fitness secret is regular workouts. Learn the 5 key points to his strong physique.
Akshay Kumar wakes up early and does intense workouts. He also practices kick-boxing, yoga, and meditation.
Akshay Kumar plays basketball twice a week to boost his stamina. He also swims for physical fitness.
Akshay Kumar has said that if he doesn't have time for a workout, he goes for long walks to stay energized.
Akshay Kumar drinks 4-5 liters of water daily to stay hydrated. He also maintains a strict diet.
Akshay Kumar’s diet includes a breakfast of milk, milkshake, and egg-paratha; lunch with boiled chicken, lentils, yogurt; and dinner of vegetables, soup, and salad.
Rupali Ganguly’s 7 stunning lehenga styles to elevate your style
Deepika Padukone’s 5 salwar kameez looks for tall women
(PHOTOS) Rupali Ganguly inspired 7 chic lehenga designs for festivals
January 13 holiday: Ramanathapuram, Cuddalore districts get day off