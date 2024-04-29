UAE to Bahrain-7 countries with NO income taxes

Lifestyle
Brunei, which is located on the Southeast Asian island of Borneo, does not have a personal income tax. Corporate taxes are low, and there are several tax breaks for enterprises.
Bahrain has minimal taxes compared to other nations. Corporate taxes are favourable, especially for some industries, while personal income taxes are zero.
Another popular tax haven, the Cayman Islands, don't tax people or businesses. However, financial services have costs and requirements.
The Bahamas is a popular destination for offshore banking and has no income tax, corporate tax, capital gains tax, or inheritance tax.
Andorra is a tiny European nation situated between France and Spain. Individuals and companies are exempt from income taxes, making it an appealing place to live.
Monaco is famous for being a tax haven, with no income tax for residents. However, other taxes include value-added tax (VAT) and property taxes.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi have tax-friendly policies. There is no personal income tax and modest corporation taxes, with minor exceptions for some industries.