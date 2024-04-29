What is 15-15 rule? Manage your low blood sugar with THIS method

Lifestyle
When a person's blood sugar is less than 70 milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL), the American Diabetes Association recommends applying the rule of 15.
If a person experiences symptoms associated with low blood sugar, it is recommended that they check their blood sugar and treat it as needed.
According to the rule of 15, a person consumes 15 g of carbohydratesTrusted Source and then checks their blood sugar after 15 minutes.
If blood sugar levels remain low, they consume an additional 15 g of carbohydrates and wait another 15 minutes before checking again.
A person repeats these processes till their blood glucose level is within range. Once in range, a person should consume a balanced meal or snack to keep their blood sugar in check.
Doctors recommend people check blood sugar frequently when hypo episodes are more prone to occur, such as in warmer regions, with increased activity, when sick, or when traveling.