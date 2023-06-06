Lifestyle
Heat rashes typically don't hurt too bad and disappear on their own after a few days. To avoid them, some people utilise powders with antifungal and antiseptic properties.
Apply the paste to the affected regions by combining 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti with 1 tablespoon of rose water. Its cooling impact lessens burning and irritation.
After applying the gel, give the affected areas 30 minutes to heal. The relaxing and softening qualities of the gel are well known.
Ice cubes are a cheap and efficient treatment. Place the ice pack on the afflicted areas after wrapping 5–6 ice cubes in a cloth and reduce redness and itchiness.
15 to 20 neem leaves should be boiled in a half-liter of water. After the water has cooled, use it to wash the affected area of skin.
Apply well blended yoghurt to the troubled regions, let it sit for a while, and then wash it off with cold water.
Virgin coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids that have antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and therapeutic qualities that will lessen rashes.
For millennia, people have used oats (Avena sativa) to cure anything from burns to dermatitis. Colloidal oatmeal dissolved in a bath can relieve itchiness.