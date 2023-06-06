Lifestyle

Prickly heat or sweat rashes

Heat rashes typically don't hurt too bad and disappear on their own after a few days. To avoid them, some people utilise powders with antifungal and antiseptic properties.

Multani Mitti

Apply the paste to the affected regions by combining 1 tablespoon of Multani mitti with 1 tablespoon of rose water. Its cooling impact lessens burning and irritation.

Aloe vera gel

After applying the gel, give the affected areas 30 minutes to heal. The relaxing and softening qualities of the gel are well known. 

Ice cubes

Ice cubes are a cheap and efficient treatment. Place the ice pack on the afflicted areas after wrapping 5–6 ice cubes in a cloth and reduce redness and itchiness.

Neem leaves

15 to 20 neem leaves should be boiled in a half-liter of water. After the water has cooled, use it to wash the affected area of skin. 

Yoghurt

Apply well blended yoghurt to the troubled regions, let it sit for a while, and then wash it off with cold water.

Coconut oil

Virgin coconut oil contains medium-chain fatty acids that have antibacterial, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, and therapeutic qualities that will lessen rashes.

Oatmeal

For millennia, people have used oats (Avena sativa) to cure anything from burns to dermatitis. Colloidal oatmeal dissolved in a bath can relieve itchiness.

