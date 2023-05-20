Lifestyle
The word 'ratha' relates to moving, walking, or traveling and comes from Sanskrit verbal root 'r' (to move).
Our body is also known as a ratha and various Vedic Scriptures describe that the spirit soul moves about riding on the chariot of this body.
The general meaning of the word ratha is 'chariot'. Decades back, warriors would ride in mighty chariots to wage war on their chariot.
The Vedic scriptures also call Ratha-yatra festival as Ghosha yatra or Adapa Yatra.
Lord Jagannath's 'Rath-yatra' at Puri, Odisha is unique and is famous throughout India and even the world.
Millions flock to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannatha, Subhadra and Lord Balarama as They are taken out of Their temple on huge raths.
According to a record book Ratha Chakada, this festival dates back even to 8th century, celebrated by King Yayati Kesari.
The Skanda Purana mentions that Visvakarma built all the three chariots in one day on Narada Muni's order.
Then Narada Muni installed the chariots on an auspicious day according to proper Vedic procedure.
Every year a new chariot is built for all three deities and the construction begins on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.