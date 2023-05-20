Lifestyle

What is a Ratha?

The word 'ratha' relates to moving, walking, or traveling and comes from Sanskrit verbal root 'r' (to move).
 

Image credits: Getty

Is our body like a chariot or Ratha?

Our body is also known as a ratha and various Vedic Scriptures describe that the spirit soul moves about riding on the chariot of this body.
 

Image credits: Getty

What's the general meaning of Ratha and who used it?

The general meaning of the word ratha is 'chariot'. Decades back, warriors would ride in mighty chariots to wage war on their chariot.
 

Image credits: Getty

Ratha Yatra festival is also known as?

The Vedic scriptures also call Ratha-yatra festival as Ghosha yatra or Adapa Yatra.
 

Image credits: Getty

Where is Ratha Yatra famous for?

Lord Jagannath's 'Rath-yatra' at Puri, Odisha is unique and is famous throughout India and even the world. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Which are the three deities in Ratha Yatra Festival?

Millions flock to catch a glimpse of Lord Jagannatha, Subhadra and Lord Balarama as They are taken out of Their temple on huge raths. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Ratha yatra dates back to?

According to a record book Ratha Chakada, this festival dates back even to 8th century, celebrated by King Yayati Kesari. 
 

Image credits: Getty

Who actually built the three chariots of the deities in Puri?

The Skanda Purana mentions that Visvakarma built all the three chariots in one day on Narada Muni's order.
 

Image credits: Getty

The chariots were then installed by whom?

Then Narada Muni installed the chariots on an auspicious day according to proper Vedic procedure.
 

Image credits: Getty

When does the construction of Chariot begins?

Every year a new chariot is built for all three deities and the construction begins on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One