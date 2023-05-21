Lifestyle

7 effective meditation apps that you can use daily

Headspace provides 10-30-day courses to help users grow compassion and awareness. From Headspace to Calm, here are 7 helpful apps.

Image credits: Getty

Calm App

It guides meditation instructors who draw on Zen, Mantra, and Vipassana meditation traditions.

Image credits: Getty

Insight Timer

It offers meditation instruction and other types of wellness content from more than 16,000 teachers.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Buddhify

It has over 200 targeted meditations for many mental health issues. It's super easy to use.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Unplug

This meditation app has short, powerful meditations by world-renowned teachers and is a few minutes long.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Smiling Mind

This kid-friendly app has easy one-minute exercises and guided meditations like The Bubble Journey.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Simple Habit

The shark Tank featuring app Simple Habit has an extensive library of meditations that are intuitively catalogued and easy to find.

Image credits: Getty
