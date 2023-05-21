7 effective meditation apps that you can use daily

Lifestyle
Headspace provides 10-30-day courses to help users grow compassion and awareness. From Headspace to Calm, here are 7 helpful apps.
It guides meditation instructors who draw on Zen, Mantra, and Vipassana meditation traditions.
It offers meditation instruction and other types of wellness content from more than 16,000 teachers.
It has over 200 targeted meditations for many mental health issues. It's super easy to use.
This meditation app has short, powerful meditations by world-renowned teachers and is a few minutes long.
This kid-friendly app has easy one-minute exercises and guided meditations like The Bubble Journey.
The shark Tank featuring app Simple Habit has an extensive library of meditations that are intuitively catalogued and easy to find.