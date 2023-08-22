Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them

Lifestyle
Saturn to Jupiter are stunning ringed planets. Saturn boasts icy rings from shattered moons, while Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune also feature rings with unique origins
The rings around planets are composed of dust, ice, and rock fragments which range in size from tiny grains to larger boulders. The exact composition of the rings varies
Jupiter's ring system is faint and relatively recently discovered. The rings are made up of small, dark particles, possibly composed of carbonaceous material
Are primarily composed of water ice particles, along with rocky material which vary in size from micrometers to meters. They are thought to be the remnants of moons or moonlets
Uranus has narrow, dark rings that consist of mostly water ice and some rocky material. The rings around Uranus are relatively young compared to those around Saturn
Neptune's rings are faint and composed of small particles, possibly including water ice and organic compounds