Saturn to Uranus: 4 planets with Rings around them

Saturn to Jupiter are stunning ringed planets. Saturn boasts icy rings from shattered moons, while Jupiter, Uranus, and Neptune also feature rings with unique origins

Image credits: Getty

Rings around planets

The rings around planets are composed of dust, ice, and rock fragments which range in size from tiny grains to larger boulders. The exact composition of the rings varies

Image credits: Getty

Jupiter's Rings

Jupiter's ring system is faint and relatively recently discovered. The rings are made up of small, dark particles, possibly composed of carbonaceous material

Image credits: Getty

Saturn's Ring

Are primarily composed of water ice particles, along with rocky material which vary in size from micrometers to meters. They are thought to be the remnants of moons or moonlets

Image credits: Getty

Uranus' Rings

Uranus has narrow, dark rings that consist of mostly water ice and some rocky material. The rings around Uranus are relatively young compared to those around Saturn

Image credits: Getty

Neptune's Rings

Neptune's rings are faint and composed of small particles, possibly including water ice and organic compounds

Image credits: Getty
