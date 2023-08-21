Lifestyle

Digestion to skin health: 7 marvelous benefits of dragon fruit

Dragon fruit, also known as pithaya, is a visually stunning tropical fruit that offers an array of health benefits. Here are some of its distinguished health benefits.

Image credits: Pexels

Rich in Antioxidants

Dragon fruit is loaded with antioxidants that help combat free radicals in the body, supporting overall health and potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.

Image credits: Pexels

Immunity Booster

The high content of vitamin C in dragon fruit strengthens the immune system, aiding in the body's defence against infections and illnesses.

Image credits: Pexels

Digestive Support

With its dietary fibre content, dragon fruit can contribute to improved digestion and regular bowel movements, promoting gut health.

Image credits: Pexels

Skin Health

Antioxidants in dragon fruit can enhance skin health by minimizing oxidative stress, potentially reducing signs of ageing and promoting a radiant complexion.

Image credits: Pexels

Heart-Friendly

The fibre and monounsaturated fats in dragon fruit can contribute to healthy cholesterol levels, supporting heart health and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Image credits: Pexels

Hydration Aid

Dragon fruit's high water content makes it an excellent choice for staying hydrated, especially in hot weather or after physical activity.

Image credits: Pexels

Low-Calorie Nutrient Source

Dragon fruit is low in calories but rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making it a guilt-free addition to your diet.

Image credits: Pexels
