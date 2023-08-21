Digestion to skin health: 7 marvelous benefits of dragon fruit

Lifestyle
Dragon fruit, also known as pithaya, is a visually stunning tropical fruit that offers an array of health benefits. Here are some of its distinguished health benefits.
Dragon fruit is loaded with antioxidants that help combat free radicals in the body, supporting overall health and potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases.
The high content of vitamin C in dragon fruit strengthens the immune system, aiding in the body's defence against infections and illnesses.
With its dietary fibre content, dragon fruit can contribute to improved digestion and regular bowel movements, promoting gut health.
Antioxidants in dragon fruit can enhance skin health by minimizing oxidative stress, potentially reducing signs of ageing and promoting a radiant complexion.
The fibre and monounsaturated fats in dragon fruit can contribute to healthy cholesterol levels, supporting heart health and reducing the risk of heart disease.
Dragon fruit's high water content makes it an excellent choice for staying hydrated, especially in hot weather or after physical activity.
Dragon fruit is low in calories but rich in essential nutrients like vitamins, minerals, and fibre, making it a guilt-free addition to your diet.