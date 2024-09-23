Lifestyle

10 sleepiest animals that love snoozing all day

1. Koala

Koalas sleep for 22 hours out of 24. This animal, which survives by eating tree leaves, needs 22 hours of sleep for proper digestion.

2. Little Brown Bat

Little brown bats sleep for 20 hours a day. They sleep upside down inside caves. This saves their energy.

3. Giant Armadillo

Giant armadillos, which are on the verge of extinction, sleep for 18 hours a day. It mostly lives by digging burrows in the ground.

4. Sloth

Sloths, known for their laziness, sleep for 15-20 hours a day. They sleep in trees to avoid being attacked.

5. Tree Shrew

Tree shrews sleep in their nests for 15 hours a day.

6. Tiger

Tigers sleep for 16 hours a day. This is how they prepare themselves for the perfect attack.

7. African Lion

African lions sleep for 20 hours a day after getting the necessary food. This way they gain energy for the next attack.

8. Lemur

The lemur is a unique animal in the living world. This animal, which has two tongues, sleeps for 16 hours a day.

9. Opossum

The opossum, an animal with webbed feet, sleeps for 18-20 hours a day. By sleeping during the morning hours, it prepares for hunting at night.

10. Python

Pythons, also known as Indian pythons, sleep for 18 hours a day. It does this because of its slow digestion.

