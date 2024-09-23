Lifestyle

5 tips to mix three hair oils for rapid growth and thickness

Good Hair Oil

Following basic hair care tips and applying good oil to the hair can promote hair growth.

Mix These in Coconut Oil

Adding a few more ingredients to normal coconut oil and applying it to the scalp can make hair thicker.

Tip for Long Hair

200ml coconut oil, 100ml olive oil, 50ml almond oil, and 30ml castor oil are enough.

Mix These Too

You can also use hibiscus leaves or flowers to soften your hair. In addition to this, you need 30ml of amla juice and 20 neem leaves.

Apply Regularly

Now put everything in a pan and boil the oil. After ten minutes, store it in a bottle. Applying this oil regularly will definitely double the growth of your hair.

