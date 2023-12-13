Lifestyle

Having Hair loss? 7 ways to tackle hair fall in winter

Here are seven ways to tackle hair fall during the winter months.

Scalp Massage

Stimulate blood circulation in the scalp by massaging it regularly. This can promote hair growth and strengthen the hair follicles.

Limit Heat Styling

Reduce the use of heat-styling tools like blow dryers, straighteners, and curling irons. Excessive heat can further damage already dry hair and contribute to hair fall. 

Balanced Diet and Supplements

Ensure you're getting essential nutrients by maintaining a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, and biotin, which are crucial for healthy hair.

Hydrate and Humidify

Keep yourself hydrated by drinking enough water. Also, use a humidifier indoors to add moisture to the air, preventing excessive dryness that can affect your scalp and hair.

Protective Hairstyles

Wear protective hairstyles like braids, buns, or twists to minimize exposure to the harsh winter elements. 

Moisturize Scalp and Hair

Keep your scalp and hair hydrated. Use a nourishing, sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner to avoid stripping natural oils.

Avoid Hot Water

While hot showers might be tempting in winter, they can dry out your scalp and hair. Opt for lukewarm water to wash your hair and rinse with cold water to seal the hair cuticles.

