Lifestyle

Peace Lily to Jasmine: 7 house-plants that help you sleep well

From Peace Lily to Jasmine, these 7 houseplants enhance your sleep sanctuary. Embrace their calming aura for restful nights and peaceful slumbers

Image credits: Pixabay

Peace-Lily

Peace lilies are excellent air purifiers and can help remove common indoor pollutants. They also add a touch of greenery to your bedroom

Image credits: Pixabay

Jasmine

The sweet fragrance of jasmine has been associated with improved sleep quality and reduced anxiety. Placing a jasmine plant in your bedroom gives a sense of calm

Image credits: Pixabay

Snake Plant

Also known as the mother-in-law's tongue, the snake plant is known for its ability to improve indoor air quality by removing toxins. It emits oxygen at night

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavender

Known for its calming scent, lavender has been used for centuries to promote relaxation and reduce stress

Image credits: Pixabay

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera emits oxygen at night and may improve air quality. It is also relatively easy to care for, making it a practical choice for those who are not experienced with houseplants

Image credits: Pixabay

Valerian

Valerian is a herb that has been used for centuries as a natural remedy for insomnia and anxiety. Some people choose to keep valerian in their gardens

Image credits: Pixabay

Spider Plant

Spider plants are known for their ability to purify the air by removing pollutants. Having clean air in your bedroom can contribute to a healthier sleep environment

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One