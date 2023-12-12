Nasturtium to Chamomile: 7 flowers that are edible

Lifestyle
Nasturtium to Chamomile, 7 edible blooms await! From peppery zest to floral sweetness, these flowers elevate dishes with vibrant flavors and captivating colors
Nasturtium flowers have a peppery flavor, similar to watercress. Both the leaves and flowers are edible
Also known as pot marigold, calendula petals have a slightly tangy, peppery taste. They can add a vibrant orange or yellow color to salads
Chamomile flowers are commonly used to make tea, but the fresh flowers can also be added to salads for a mild, apple-like flavor
The petals of roses are edible and can add a subtle floral flavor to salads, desserts, and beverages. Make sure to remove the bitter white base of the petals
Lavender has a sweet and floral flavor, and its buds can be used in baking, desserts, and teas. Use it sparingly, as it can be overpowering
Both the flowers and leaves of violets are edible. They have a delicate, sweet flavor and can be used in salads, desserts, and as garnishes
Chive flowers are part of the onion family, and their blossoms have a mild onion flavor. They can be used as a garnish in salads, soups, and other dishes