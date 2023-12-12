Lifestyle

Nasturtium to Chamomile: 7 flowers that are edible

Nasturtium to Chamomile, 7 edible blooms await! From peppery zest to floral sweetness, these flowers elevate dishes with vibrant flavors and captivating colors

Image credits: Pixabay

Nasturtium

Nasturtium flowers have a peppery flavor, similar to watercress. Both the leaves and flowers are edible

Image credits: Pixabay

Calendula

Also known as pot marigold, calendula petals have a slightly tangy, peppery taste. They can add a vibrant orange or yellow color to salads

Image credits: Pixabay

Chamomile

Chamomile flowers are commonly used to make tea, but the fresh flowers can also be added to salads for a mild, apple-like flavor

Image credits: Pixabay

Rose

The petals of roses are edible and can add a subtle floral flavor to salads, desserts, and beverages. Make sure to remove the bitter white base of the petals

Image credits: Pixabay

Lavender

Lavender has a sweet and floral flavor, and its buds can be used in baking, desserts, and teas. Use it sparingly, as it can be overpowering

Image credits: Pixabay

Violet

Both the flowers and leaves of violets are edible. They have a delicate, sweet flavor and can be used in salads, desserts, and as garnishes

Image credits: Pixabay

Chive

Chive flowers are part of the onion family, and their blossoms have a mild onion flavor. They can be used as a garnish in salads, soups, and other dishes

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One