6 vegan foods that taste like non-veg

Seitan for Chicken

Seitan, made from wheat gluten, can be seasoned and prepared to resemble the taste and texture of chicken. It's commonly used in vegan chicken nuggets, strips, or stir-fries.

Jackfruit Pulled for Pork

Jackfruit, when cooked and seasoned, has a texture reminiscent of pulled pork. It's a popular choice for vegan sandwiches, tacos, or barbecue-style dishes.

Tempeh for Bacon

Tempeh, a fermented soy product, is often seasoned and sliced to resemble bacon. When cooked, it can offer a similar smoky flavor and crispy texture.

Tofu for scramble eggs

Tofu can be crumbled and seasoned to imitate scrambled eggs. Adding spices and vegetables can create a similar taste to scrambled eggs.

Mushroom for Seafood

Certain types of mushrooms, like oyster or king trumpet mushrooms, can be used to mimic the texture of seafood, such as scallops or calamari, when cooked and seasoned appropriately.

Plant-Based Burgers

Many brands offer vegan burger patties made from ingredients like pea protein, soy, or mushrooms. These burgers often replicate the taste and texture of traditional beef burgers.

