Samosa to Golgappa-7 popular street food in Delhi

Delhi is renowned for its vibrant street food culture. Here are seven popular street foods you can find in Delhi.

Image credits: Getty

Pani Puri (Golgappa)

Golgappa is a beloved street snack consisting of crispy hollow puris filled with spicy and tangy flavoured water, along with mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and tamarind chutney.
 

Image credits: social media

Samosa

Samosas are crispy, deep-fried pastries filled with spiced potatoes, peas, and sometimes minced meat.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dahi Bhalla

Dahi Bhalla is a refreshing street food made from lentil-based dumplings (bhallas) served with yoghurt, sweet tamarind chutney, and a blend of spices like cumin and chilli powder.

Image credits: Image: Pexels

Kathi Rolls

Originating from Kolkata but immensely popular in Delhi, kathi rolls are wraps filled with skewered, grilled meat, onions, chutney, and sometimes eggs.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Paratha

Parathas are stuffed flatbreads that are a staple of North Indian cuisine. In Delhi, you can find various parathas, like aloo, paneer, and gobhi, served with yoghurt or pickles.

Image credits: social media

Aloo Tikki Chaat

Aloo tikki is a popular street food made from mashed potatoes mixed with various spices, shaped into patties, and shallow-fried until crispy.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chole Bhature

This iconic dish consists of spicy chickpea curry (chole) and deep-fried bread (bhature). It's often garnished with pickles, onions, and a tangy green chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
