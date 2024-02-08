Lifestyle

Greenland to Honsu: 7 largest Islands in the World

Explore the majesty of Earth's largest islands, from Greenland's icy vastness to Borneo's lush rainforests. Join us on a journey of discovery and wonder

Image credits: Pixabay

Greenland

The world's largest island, located in the North Atlantic Ocean, is known for its vast ice sheet and stunning natural beauty, attracting adventurers and scientists alike

Image credits: Pixabay

New Guinea

Shared by Papua New Guinea and Indonesia, this island boasts incredible biodiversity, with dense rainforests, diverse cultures, and unique wildlife

Image credits: Pixabay

Borneo

Home to lush rainforests, endangered orangutans, and diverse ecosystems, Borneo is shared by Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia, offering unparalleled opportunities

Image credits: Pixabay

Madagascar

Situated off Africa's southeastern coast, Madagascar is a biodiversity hotspot, renowned for its lemurs, baobab trees, and other endemic species, making it a paradise

Image credits: Pixabay

Baffin Island

Canada's largest island, located in Arctic, is characterized by rugged landscapes, towering mountains, and icy fjords, providing a habitat for polar bears, seals, artic wildlifes

Image credits: Pixabay

Sumatra

Indonesia's sixth-largest island is renowned for its lush rainforests, diverse wildlife, and unique cultures. From the iconic Sumatran tiger to the ancient temples of Borobudur

Image credits: Pixabay

Honshu

Japan's main island, Honshu, is a blend of modernity and tradition, with vibrant cities like Tokyo and Kyoto coexisting alongside serene countryside, majestic mountains

Image credits: Pixabay
Find Next One