Lifestyle

Hair Care: 7 DIY masks for dry locks in winters

Discover 7 DIY winter hair masks for dry locks. From avocado delight to coconut bliss, revive your hair's shine and hydration naturally. 

Image credits: FreePik

Olive Oil

Warm olive oil and apply generously. Wrap hair in a warm towel for 30 mins. Wash with a mild shampoo for rejuvenated, soft strands.

Image credits: FreePik

Avocado Mask

Mash a ripe avocado with honey and olive oil. Apply for 20 mins, promoting hydration and restoring shine. Rinse thoroughly.

Image credits: FreePik

Banana Silk

Blend ripe bananas with milk. Apply the creamy mixture for 20 mins, providing intense hydration. Rinse for a smooth, frizz-free finish.

Image credits: FreePik

Coconut Bliss

Mix coconut milk with aloe vera gel. Massage onto damp hair, leaving it on for 30 mins. Rinse to unveil nourished, luscious locks.

Image credits: FreePik

Honey Mask

Combine honey, yogurt, and almond oil. Apply for 15 mins, offering deep moisture. Wash off to reveal silky, revitalized hair.

Image credits: FreePik

Egg Mask

Whisk an egg with olive oil. Apply and leave for 15 mins. Rinse with cool water for strengthened, shiny hair.

Image credits: FreePik

Yogurt Mask

Mix yogurt, honey, and lemon juice. Apply for 30 mins, ensuring deep nourishment. Rinse off to enjoy a hydrated, glossy mane.

Image credits: FreePik
Find Next One