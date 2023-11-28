Hair Care: 7 DIY masks for dry locks in winters

Lifestyle
Discover 7 DIY winter hair masks for dry locks. From avocado delight to coconut bliss, revive your hair's shine and hydration naturally.
Warm olive oil and apply generously. Wrap hair in a warm towel for 30 mins. Wash with a mild shampoo for rejuvenated, soft strands.
Mash a ripe avocado with honey and olive oil. Apply for 20 mins, promoting hydration and restoring shine. Rinse thoroughly.
Blend ripe bananas with milk. Apply the creamy mixture for 20 mins, providing intense hydration. Rinse for a smooth, frizz-free finish.
Mix coconut milk with aloe vera gel. Massage onto damp hair, leaving it on for 30 mins. Rinse to unveil nourished, luscious locks.
Combine honey, yogurt, and almond oil. Apply for 15 mins, offering deep moisture. Wash off to reveal silky, revitalized hair.
Whisk an egg with olive oil. Apply and leave for 15 mins. Rinse with cool water for strengthened, shiny hair.
Mix yogurt, honey, and lemon juice. Apply for 30 mins, ensuring deep nourishment. Rinse off to enjoy a hydrated, glossy mane.